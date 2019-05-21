(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The escalation of the U.S.-China trade war adds to risks for an already-stumbling global economy, denting expectations of a stronger second half to the year. Should U.S. tariff measures announced this month and the Chinese retaliation stay in place for two years, global GDP could be 0.3% lower by mid-2021, according to Bloomberg Economics’ estimates. In an all-out trade war, global GDP would be lower by 0.6% -- close to $600 billion -- relative to a no trade war scenario.

