Nov 23, 2022
All Ukrainian Regions Have Emergency Power Cuts, Grid Operator Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s grid operator Ukrenergo said that emergency power cuts were being enacted in all Ukrainian regions after widespread Russian attacks on infrastructure on Wednesday.
Ukrenergo, commenting in a statement on Facebook, said power cuts were needed to prevent further technical failures in the energy system after severe damage from repeated strikes since mid-October.
