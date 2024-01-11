(Bloomberg) -- The US inflation rate at the end of 2023 was highest in Pacific coastal states at 3.8%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published Thursday. States in the South followed closely, with a 3.7% annual gain in consumer prices, while the rate ticked up to 2.3% in New England from 2% the previous month. Regional divergence narrowed, with a gap of 1.5 percentage points — the smallest in three years — separating the areas with the highest and lowest rates. The nationwide inflation rate rose to 3.4% from 3.1% in November.

(Updates chart with different colors)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.