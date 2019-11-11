(Bloomberg) -- Allan Gray, the founder of Cape Town-based asset manager that bears his name, has died. He was 81.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the death of Allan William Buchanan Gray on 10 November 2019, of natural causes,” the company said in an emailed statement Monday.

“Our first thoughts are with his family, and with them, as colleagues and friends, we are mourning the passing of a man who made an immeasurable impact on many lives as an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist,” it said.

