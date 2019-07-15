(Bloomberg) -- As two women claiming they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein urged a federal judge not to let him out of jail, prosecutors said they found piles of cash, dozens of diamonds and an expired foreign passport, with Epstein’s picture and and a different name, in a locked safe in his Manhattan mansion.

The money manager and accused child sex trafficker will learn on Thursday whether he will be released on bail, a federal judge in New York said. After a two-hour hearing Monday, U.S District Judge Richard Berman appeared hesistant to grant Epstein’s request to be freed.

"He’s a scary person to have walking the street,” one alleged victim, Courtney Wild, told the judge.

The proceeding was largely a repeat of arguments previously made in Epstein’s case. But prosecutors added some new detail when they disclosed that they found cash, diamonds and an expired passport from the 1980s in his home safe during a raid.

