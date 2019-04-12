(Bloomberg) -- A federal grand jury indicted alleged Mar-a-Lago intruder Yujing Zhang for accessing a restricted area and lying to the Secret Service, almost two weeks after she was arrested with multiple mobile phones, a laptop computer, external hard drive and a thumb drive containing suspected malware at President Donald Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida .

