(Bloomberg) -- The man being held in the fatal shooting of a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. employee on the New York City subway was indicted.

A grand jury in Manhattan voted Friday to indict Andrew Abdullah for what police say was the unprovoked shooting of Daniel Enriquez, 48, on the Q train as he was heading to Sunday brunch. The indictment is to remain sealed until Abdullah is arraigned on it “in the coming weeks,” according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Enriquez, who began work in Goldman’s Global Investment Research division in 2013, was killed May 22 as the train headed into Manhattan from Brooklyn. The gunman fired a single shot, hitting Enriquez in the chest, according to police. Enriquez was the fourth person killed in New York’s transit system this year.

Read More: NYC Subway Slaying Suspect Surrenders; Mayor Rips Judicial Rules

In a brief court appearance Friday in Manhattan, Abdullah’s lawyer, Kristin Bruan of the Legal Aid Society, told criminal court judge Paul McDonnell that five of six subway passengers who had viewed police lineups were unable to identify Abdullah as the person who shot Enriquez. Police said the gunman wore a hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Bruan said outside court that she had reminded the prosecution of its duty, under New York law and the U.S. Constitution, to promptly turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense. She said she met Abdullah on Monday night and hasn’t had time to thoroughly research the case. She hopes to speak with the witnesses to the shooting.

Abdullah is being held at the Rikers Island jail complex.

There were 150 assaults in the subway system in the first three months of 2022, the most for that period since 1997, Metropolitan Transportation Authority data show. In January, Michelle Go, a 40-year-old manager at Deloitte, died after being pushed onto the subway tracks in Times Square.

Read More: NYC Shooting Suspect, Who Terrorized ‘Entire City,’ Is Held

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.