(Bloomberg) -- Allegiant Airlines cut its full-year profit outlook because of higher jet-fuel prices and scaled back growth projections for the year because of slower-than expected aircraft deliveries.

Profit for the full year will be between $9 and $10 a share, down from the $10 to $12 expected earlier, because of $35 million more in fuel costs this year, the carrier said in a statement Wednesday after the close of trading. Allegiant adjusted its 2018 outlook for seat and flight capacity growth to between 9 percent and 11 percent, down from a prior plan of as much as 15 percent.

Allegiant joins other carriers in paring capacity or profit outlooks as fuel prices jumped 41 percent over the past 12 months. Slowed aircraft deliveries stymied growth earlier this summer as the carrier switches its fleet to include only planes made by Airbus SE.

The carrier, a unit of Allegiant Travel Co., had a second-quarter profit of $3.10 a share, beating the $2.73 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations, rising 8.7 percent to $436.8 million, the company said.

Allegiant said it now plans to add 25 used Airbus planes this year, down from an original 30.

Shares were unchanged after falling 0.2 percent to $139.30 in regular trading in New York.

