(Bloomberg) -- Opposition candidates demanded a rerun of Comoros’ disputed presidential election, describing the March 24 vote as “an electoral hold-up.”

Government opponents plan to begin a civil disobedience campaign to press their demands for a new ballot to be conducted by a transitional administration, said Soilihi Mohamed, a former army chief of staff who was a candidate.

“We want new elections to take place as soon as possible,” Mohamed, speaking on behalf of the other 11 opposition candidates who competed, told reporters Tuesday in the capital, Moroni. “We object to the polls being organized by the current electoral body.”

The election has been marred by controversy after former President Azali Assoumani last year changed the constitution to enable him to rule until 2029 if he wins the ballot. The Supreme Court last month blocked the main opposition candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Soule, and at least six others from taking part in the poll.

Comoros’ Independent National Electoral Commission is set to announce the results of the March 24 vote later on Tuesday. Assoumani has predicted he’ll win in the first round.

Vanilla, Cloves

The opposition alleges voting was hindered by violence, assaults on candidates and arrests of opposition supporters, all of which the government denies. A group of observer missions, including officials from the African Union, said Monday it was unable to comment on the transparency and credibility of the process.

A country of about 820,000 people, Comoros has had more than 20 coups or attempts at seizing power since it gained independence from France in 1975. The Indian Ocean archipelago is one of the world’s biggest producers of ylang ylang, an essence used in perfumes, which together with cloves and vanilla account for more than 70 percent of its exports.

