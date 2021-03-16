(Bloomberg) -- Shareholders in Poland’s biggest e-commerce platform, Allegro.eu SA, are seeking to raise as much as 4.9 billion zloty ($1.3 billion) in an accelerated offering of existing shares, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

A group of sellers, comprising Permira Holdings, Cidinan Sarl and Mepinan Sarl, are offering about 76.5 million Allegro shares, or about 7% of the Polish company’s issued capital. The holders own a combined 69.8% stake prior to the transaction and have agreed not to sell more stock for a period of 90 days, subject to customary waivers.

Allegro’s shares closed at 63.63 zloty, a 48% surge since the stock’s Warsaw debut in October. Shares in these types of offerings are usually sold at a discount.

The offering comes as Amazon Inc. this year announced plans to enter Poland in a bid to get a share of the eastern European country’s flourishing $19 billion e-commerce market.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are the bookrunners, while PKO Bank is the co-lead manager on the offering.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.