23h ago
Allegro Holders Sell up to $1.3 Billion Stake in Share Placement
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Shareholders in Poland’s biggest e-commerce platform, Allegro.eu SA, are seeking to raise as much as 4.9 billion zloty ($1.3 billion) in an accelerated offering of existing shares, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.
A group of sellers, comprising Permira Holdings, Cidinan Sarl and Mepinan Sarl, are offering about 76.5 million Allegro shares, or about 7% of the Polish company’s issued capital. The holders own a combined 69.8% stake prior to the transaction and have agreed not to sell more stock for a period of 90 days, subject to customary waivers.
Allegro’s shares closed at 63.63 zloty, a 48% surge since the stock’s Warsaw debut in October. Shares in these types of offerings are usually sold at a discount.
The offering comes as Amazon Inc. this year announced plans to enter Poland in a bid to get a share of the eastern European country’s flourishing $19 billion e-commerce market.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are the bookrunners, while PKO Bank is the co-lead manager on the offering.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.