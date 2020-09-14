(Bloomberg) -- Polish e-commerce group Allegro plans to raise about about 1 billion zloty ($266 million) in an initial public offering in Warsaw, becoming the latest web-based company to take advantage of a buoyant market for the tech sector.

Allegro’s private equity owners Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa Partners also plan to sell shares in the IPO, the company Monday said in a statement. Allegro said it’s pursuing the offering to strengthen its financial position by repaying outstanding debt and to increase its public profile and brand awareness.

The size of the secondary offering, or the tranche of existing shares being sold, will likely exceed the size of the primary offering, a person familiar with the transaction said, adding that none of the private equity owners will be completely exiting their stakes in the company. Bloomberg News reported in June that the private equity firms were considering seeking more than 2 billion euros in the offering. They bought it from South Africa’s Naspers Ltd. in 2016 for $3.25 billion.

Ahead of the IPO, banks working on the offer are valuing Allegro, including net debt, at 26 to 27 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, the person said. Based on projected earnings of 2 billion zloty for 2021, the enterprise value is expected to be almost $14.4 billion, and the equity value expected to be about $13 billion, the person said, adding that about 20-25% of the company is expected to be floated.

Allegro’s IPO comes as shoppers turn to online sites to buy everything from clothes to homeware after lockdowns across Europe kept people indoors for much of the year. Britain’s The Hut Group Ltd. also is looking to ride this boom, aiming to raise as much as $2.4 billion in a London listing.

Europe’s anemic IPO market has seen only two listings raise more than $1 billion this year with volatile stock markets and the coronavirus pandemic putting a damper on new floats. Allegro is one of several IPOs anticipated in the coming months that could pass this cap, including The Hut Group and publisher Springer Nature. This year’s biggest offering so far is coffee giant JDE Peet’s BV’s $2.8 billion sale in May.

“We have over 12 million regular customers, over 100,000 small and medium businesses on our platform and we are such a trusted brand in Poland that Warsaw is the natural place to be for us,” Allegro’s Chief Executive François Nuyts told Bloomberg in an interview.

The company is talking to a wide variety of local and international investors, and there is “significant” interest in the deal, he said.

Allegro is betting on an increase in Poland’s online retail market share, which it said was at about 8.4% in 2019, below 18% in the U.K. and 27% in China.

Allegro’s deal could come close to displacing Polish state-owned insurer PZU SA from its position as the country’s largest ever listing. PZU’s 2010 share sale raised the equivalent of 2.1 billion euros, but the market has steadily declined since that landmark deal, with less than $100 million raised over the last three years combined, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This year is shaping up to be much better, with at least two other companies flagging Warsaw listings this month alone. Mobile casino app maker Huuuge Inc. and computer game studio People Can Fly Group SA filed prospectuses with the Polish regulator to sell shares this year, in an attempt to cash in on soaring popularity of video games with people stuck at home.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators on Allegro’s listing, while Barclays Bank Plc, Bank of America and Citigroup and Dom Maklerski Banku Handlowego SA are bookrunners.

Santander Bank Polska SA and BM PKO BP are bookrunners and co-offering agents in Poland in connection with the retail tranche. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Erste Group Bank AG, Pekao Investment Banking S.A. and Raiffeisen Centrobank AG are co-lead managers. Lazard Ltd is the financial adviser.

The IPO includes an offering for retail investors and the company’s employees. It employs more than 2,400 people.

(Updates to add Allegro valuation in fourth paragraph, CEO comment in seventh)

