(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s top business tycoons are heading to Idaho for Allen & Co.’s annual conference, which started Wednesday.

Recession fears, rising interest rates, the crypto crash and scores of other business and economic worries will be top of mind as leaders in technology, media and finance gather for the annual Sun Valley Conference.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav told reporters as he arrived Tuesday that the media industry will focus on creating fewer, better shows as the streaming TV wars enter a new phase.

“I think it’s gonna be a great week -- lotta turmoil in the business,” Zaslav said. “But that means, I think, a lot of opportunity.”

Others who have arrived include Robert Kraft, Brian Grazer and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

