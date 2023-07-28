(Bloomberg) -- Allen & Overy appointed veteran merger and acquisition lawyer Khalid Garousha as interim global managing partner for an eight-month period.

Garousha, who has been working with the law firm for 23 years, will assume the role on Sept. 1 and will retain his position as a regional managing partner in the Middle East and Turkey, it said in a statement.

He has been a partner based in the United Arab Emirates since 2004. Garousha is experienced in general corporate and corporate finance work, including cross-border M&A, joint ventures, private equity, international equity offerings and initial public offerings, according to the law firm’s website.

Garousha led a team working on the initial public offerings of Adnoc Gas Plc, Adnoc Logistics & Services, Americana Restaurants International and TECOM Group. He also helmed high profile M&A deals in the region such as the takeover of Kuwait Food Company Americana by Adeptio AD investments, as well as the takeover of DXB Entertainments by Meraas.

