(Bloomberg) -- Allergan Plc and the St. Regis Mohawk Indian Tribe can’t use tribal sovereign immunity to shield patents on the dry-eye drug Restasis from challenges at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, an appeals court ruled Friday.

Allergan had agreed to pay the tribe $15 million a year to take ownership of the patents and then sought to dismiss challenges filed by Mylan NV and other generic-drug makers. Tribal immunity doesn’t apply before the patent review board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a decision posted on its electronic docket.

The review process at the agency “is more like an agency enforcement action than a civil suit brought by a private party, and we conclude that tribal immunity is not implicated,” the three-judge panel ruled. The patent office “is acting as the United States in its role as a superior sovereign to reconsider a prior administrative grant and protect the public interest in keeping patent monopolies within their legitimate scope.”

The decision means the reviews will proceed at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia. The patents were, separately, ruled invalid by a trial court judge under a more stringent legal standard and that case also is before the Federal Circuit in Washington, which handles all patent appeals. Allergan needs to win in both venues to keep its medicine from generic competition before the challenged patents expire in 2024.

Restasis is Allergan’s second-biggest seller, behind the wrinkle treatment Botox. It generated $1.5 billion in sales last year, more than 9 percent of the company’s revenue, though that’s expected to drop dramatically next year if low-cost versions of the drug enter the market.

Amy Rose, a spokeswoman for Allergan, said the company doesn’t comment on current litigation.

Allergan’s agreement with the Mohawks was widely derided by politicians, tech companies. banks and insurers, who said it threatened to upend a system created by Congress to be a low-cost alternative to litigation and weed out invalid patents.

The panel left undecided “for another day” whether state institutions can continue to claim immunity from the reviews. Still, “the reasoning should compel a similar result for state sovereign immunity,” said John Thorne, general counsel for the High Tech Inventors Alliance, a group that supports the review process and has members including Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp.

The case is St. Regis Mohawk Tribe v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., 18-1638, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (Washington)

--With assistance from Cynthia Koons.

