(Bloomberg) -- Allergan Plc sued Pfizer Inc. to cover potential damages that the drugmaker might be forced to pay stemming from hundreds of lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis. The suit in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, also names King Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a defendant.

