(Bloomberg) -- Allergan has suspended sales of textured breast implants and tissue expanders in European markets and is withdrawing any remaining supply following a recall request by ANSM. Shares fell 3.4% in premarket trading.

The company said it disagrees with the request and plans to appeal the decision, as it backs the benefit/risk profile of the breast implant products. The request isn’t based on new scientific evidence, Allergan said, and the agency hasn’t discovered any immediate risk to women with the textured implants.

Allergan plans to participate in a scheduled scientific forum in early February to present evidence and discuss the implants with stakeholders. Smooth implants and products in the U.S. are unaffected and still available.

