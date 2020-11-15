(Bloomberg) -- AllianceBernstein Hong Kong Limited has applied to set up a mutual fund company in China, the country’s top securities regulator said on its website.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission received the application from the Hong Kong-based investment-management company on Nov. 12, it said.

In August, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. became the first foreign business to receive approval from the commission when it got the go-ahead to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund management company.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.