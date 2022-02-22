(Bloomberg) -- China’s reluctance to aggressively ease its monetary policy is putting a global bond fund on the defensive.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP slashed its duration risk on China bonds to benchmark weight after being overweight for 18 months. “It’s time to take a breather,” said Brad Gibson, co-head of Asia Pacific fixed income. The People’s Bank of China might be trying to avoid another rate cut, “so lower yields from here will be hard to see,” he said.

The pivot underscores how investors are calling time on one of the best bond strategies in the past year, where Chinese sovereign debt stood out as a haven in a global selloff. The bet that the PBOC is embarking on an easing cycle is done because Beijing will probably drive further economic recovery through fiscal spending, which will mean more debt supply, Gibson said.

“That additional supply would be bad for bonds in the near-term,” the Hong Kong-based money manager said in an interview, adding that there’s possibility of another cut in banks’ reserve-requirement ratio.

Others have also said it’s time to pull back from Chinese bonds, with Pacific Investment Management Co. worried about their narrowing yield premium over Treasuries. Citigroup Inc scaled back its recommendation on China bonds to neutral while Societe Generale SA and Barclays Plc forecast further moderation in foreign purchases.

Global demand for Chinese debt cooled off in January as funds dumped policy bank notes, after boosting allocations following the inclusion of the nation’s debt in a global bond index in October. “The reduction in policy bank bond holdings is a sign that investors are less confident that bond yields will fall further in China,” Gibson said.

Inching Higher

China’s bond yields have already begun trending higher after the benchmark 10-year bond yield plunged to a 20-month low in January as doubts grow on the extent of monetary support. Moves to boost the property sector by lowering mortgage downpayments for homebuyers are fanning speculation that the PBOC may hold back its firepower.

The urgency for the central bank to cut rates has declined after banks extended a record amount of loans last month, China Securities Journal says in a front-page report, citing analysts. Concern over more fiscal spending is also gaining traction in the run-up to the National People’s Congress starting early March as traders wait to see how the government aims to achieve its growth target.

Demand Debate

Still, Western Asset Management and Fidelity International continue to remain optimistic on continued foreign demand for Chinese debt given that global funds hold just around 11% of the world’s second-biggest bond market.

Gibson, however, would only consider re-engaging in China’s 10-year bonds at a yield of 3% as that would provide “a comfortable real yield buffer with inflation around 2%.” The 10-year yield closed at 2.84% on Tuesday.

