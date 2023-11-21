(Bloomberg) -- There’s plenty of opportunity for investors in corporate credit markets, even if still-high interest rates push more companies into default next year.

That’s the view, at least, of AllianceBernstein Co-Head of Fixed Income Gershon Distenfeld. While an uptick in corporate defaults is likely next year, he said, the market has already priced that risk in. That means bondholders can keep collecting on high yields and coupons in the meantime — without a larger market impact, he said.

“High defaults do not equal low returns,” Distenfeld said Tuesday on Bloomberg TV. “We still believe credit — on a risk-adjusted basis — is a lot better place to be than the equity markets.”

Across Wall Street, credit assessors and analysts have begun to warn of an uptick in delinquencies in 2024, as elevated borrowing costs make it harder for speculative-grade borrowers to tap markets and refinance their upcoming maturities.

Morgan Stanley estimates the default rate on junk bonds to peak at 5% in the second quarter before easing to 4.25% by the end of the year. Barclays also expects an uptick in high-yield defaults to between 4% and 5% in 2024, up from 3.4% this year.

To Distenfeld, that makes clues on the Federal Reserve’s path forward all the more important to companies with a wall of debt coming due over the next two years.

At their most recent meeting, policymakers laid out plans to “proceed carefully” on future interest-rate moves and base any further tightening on progress toward their inflation goal, according to minutes released on Tuesday.

Fed officials are “trying to figure out where the puck is going,” he said before the minutes were released. “And the truth of the matter is, they don’t really know.”

