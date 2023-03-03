(Bloomberg) -- AllianceBernstein Holding LP won approval from the Chinese government to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund business in Shanghai, expanding the ranks of global players in the market.

AllianceBernstein Hong Kong Ltd. should complete preparations for the new unit within six months, before getting the final business license to start selling mutual funds, according to a statement posted on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday.

The approval marks a milestone for AllianceBernstein’s development in China, and the company is “full of confidence” in expanding its business in the local market, according to a statement on its Wechat account.

Chinese regulators have quickened approvals for global firms, allowing fund units of Fidelity International Ltd. and Neuberger Berman Group to start business late last year. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. also won full control of joint ventures earlier this year.

