(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co., lifted its outlook for the full year as inflows at the asset management unit helped offset lower earnings at its property and casualty business.

Pimco attracted 22 billion euros ($24 billion) from clients in the third quarter, more than offsetting 4 billion euros in outflows at sister unit Allianz Global Investors, the company reported Friday. Allianz said full-year operating profit at the group will be at the top of the 11 billion euros to 12 billion euros that it had targeted for the year.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete, who took over in 2015, has relied on cost cuts, inflows at the asset management unit and smaller deals to lift profit as low interest rates and pressure on prices weigh on the industry. After agreeing two general insurance takeovers in the U.K. earlier this year, he struck another deal in Brazil in August and this week took a stake in one of China’s largest insurance and financial services companies.

Shares of Allianz have gained about 29% this year and are up 46% since Baete took over in May 2015, outperforming the Bloomberg Europe 500 Insurance Index.

In asset management, a business overseen by board member Jackie Hunt, Allianz is sticking to actively run strategies, which attract higher fees but have come under pressure as investors flocked to cheaper index funds after the financial crisis. Operating profit at the business rose 8.2% in the quarter, Allianz said Friday, and assets overseen for outside clients reached a record 1.68 trillion euros.

That helped offset a 10% slump at the property and casualty business, leaving operating profit at the group little changed in the third quarter at 2.98 billion euros. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected a profit of 2.94 billion euros.

“Falling interest rates squeeze investment margins in Allianz’s life business while slowing economic growth makes it harder to expand its property and casualty business,” said Charles Graham, a senior analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

Baete took over at a time when analysts predicted stagnating profit and Pimco was still bleeding assets following the departure of co-founder Bill Gross. He managed to increase profit steadily, despite being unable to pull of any of the big deals he’d been looking for in property and casualty insurance or in asset management.

So far, the smaller transaction have worked well for the firm. Allianz agreed in August to acquire automobile and other property-casualty operations from SulAmérica for 667 million euros. The transaction will make it Brazil’s second-largest provider of motor insurance. The company agreed in May to buy two insurance businesses in the U.K., transforming it into the second-biggest general insurer in that country.

This week, Allianz took a stake of about 4% in Beijing-based Taikang Life Insurance Co., purchasing the investment from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Founded in 1996, closely-held Taikang Life is among China’s largest insurance and financial services companies with 800,000 employees and agents, according to its website.

The insurer paid about 800 million euros for the stake and considers it a financial investment that may lead to cooperations down the road, Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

(Updates with CFO comment in last paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Stephan Kahl in Frankfurt at skahl@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Schaefer at dschaefer36@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel, Ross Larsen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.