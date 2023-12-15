(Bloomberg) -- Allianz Global Investors has raised $610 million for a new Asia private credit fund and is mulling investment in sectors such as infrastructure, education and sustainable energy.

The Allianz Asia Pacific Secured Lending Fund, the German firm’s second focused on the region, will allot money to performing companies with an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of more than $15 million, according to Sumit Bhandari, lead portfolio manager.

Most of the deals are self-originated, and Bhandari said he’s targeting returns in the low to mid-teens. The closing was announced on Friday.

“There is a massive need for financing,” whether it is roads, telecoms towers or transmission towers, Bhandari said. “Digital infrastructure, such as data centers, is also a big one.”

As with Allianz’s first Asia Pacific fund of $790 million, the money will be invested across Southeast Asia, South Asia and Oceania equally. Investments will steer clear of thermal coal due to environmental, social, and corporate governance concerns, he said.

Healthcare and education are also interesting sectors. When it comes to the energy transition, countries are at different stages, with some needing to generate renewable power and others looking at battery storage or green hydrogen, he said.

“Transition to low carbon economy is critical for most countries,” he said. “We see a lot of opportunities there.”

