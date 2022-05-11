(Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE is setting aside an additional 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) to resolve lawsuits and regulatory probes tied to the collapse of its Florida-based Structured Alpha hedge funds two years ago.

Allianz said the amount “is a fair estimate of its remaining financial exposure in relation to compensation payments to investors and to payments under any resolution of the governmental proceedings,” according to a statement on Wednesday.

The charges come on top of the 3.7 billion-euro hit Allianz announced earlier this year in a first round of settlements with investors in the funds.

The provisions bring Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete closer to concluding a difficult chapter that has reminded investors of the risks associated with the insurer’s giant asset management business. Andreas Wimmer, who took over as the new head of asset management after the debacle, indicated earlier this year that despite the cost, the company plans to push further into alternative asset classes and continue its focus on active fund management.

The Structured Alpha hedge funds were designed to provide protection against a market crash yet incurred steep hits during the tumultuous early days of the pandemic. Investors said they lost billions of dollars. Allianz liquidated two of the vehicles in March 2020 and has been unwinding the others.

