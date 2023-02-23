(Bloomberg) -- NATO will closely monitor what Russia does with its nuclear weapons after President Vladimir Putin suspended his country’s participation in the New START treaty, the alliance’s chief Jens Stoltenberg said as he warned of the risk of an arms build-up.

“This is a reckless decision because we need arms control and we need transparency,” Secretary General Stoltenberg told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “A world without nuclear arms control agreements risks leading to more nuclear weapons.”

Putin said during his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday that Russia would suspend its observation of the treaty and won’t allow the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to inspect its nuclear facilities. The treaty seeks to limit the deployment of intercontinental-range nuclear weapons by both Russia and the US by allowing checks of each country’s program.

Russia has invested heavily in new modern nuclear capabilities in recent years, Stoltenberg said, adding the alliance was “taking the necessary steps to ensure our deterrence remains safe and credible.”

The NATO chief reiterated concerns that China was considering providing Russia with military aid, warning “this would be a big and serious mistake.” China still hasn’t condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is increasingly working more closely with Moscow, Stoltenberg said.

Asked how soon both Finland and Sweden could become members of the alliance, Stoltenberg said he sees “some encouraging signs” after he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey last week, and welcomes Hungary’s plans to ratify both bids in early March.

“I think it’s absolutely possible to get Finland ratified in the near future,” Stoltenberg said, adding that with Sweden “there are some more challenges that need to be addressed.” He added that Erdogan agreed to a meeting between Sweden, Finland and Turkey at NATO headquarters in Brussels in mid-March to try to address the challenges and to ensure that Sweden also becomes a member in the near future.

