(Bloomberg) -- Attorney Gloria Allred said US voters must fight for their rights by kicking anti-abortion politicians out of office following the Supreme Court’s ruling that stripped away constitutional protections to terminate a pregnancy.

Calling voter turnout a "main challenge," Allred urged Americans to support pro-choice candidates at the state and federal levels in the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

“We must remember in November, it's our clarion call for justice," Allred said in a "Emma Barnett Meets" interview from Los Angeles that aired Thursday. “We must throw out of office the anti-choice, compulsory pregnancy crowd that is passing these restrictive and dangerous laws in the states, and also is causing essentially paralysis in the Congress and the United States Senate.”

Allred said the top court’s ruling will turn back the clock in some states, to a time when abortion was illegal and women were either forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy or seek unsafe backstreet abortions from unqualified providers often motivated by money.

She recounted her own ordeal as a young woman who was raped at gunpoint during a visit to Mexico in the 1960s. After returning to California, Allred said she was forced to get a “back-alley abortion." The procedure left her hemorrhaging in the bathtub with a 106-degree Fahrenheit fever. The “anti-choice’’ nurse who helped save Allred’s life said she hoped the experience was a lesson.

“I said, it did teach me a lesson,’’ recalled Allred. “And the lesson is that abortion should be safe and legal and available and affordable.’’

The celebrity attorney is known for representing female victims of sexual harassment and assault in high-profile cases against powerful men. Allred represented several victims of singer R. Kelly, who was sentenced this month to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing young fans, as well as female sexual assault accusers of comedian Bill Cosby.

"These days we have a much different situation. Many women now are being believed -- victims that were never believed before," Allred said.

