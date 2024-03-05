Mar 5, 2024
Allred Wins Texas Senate Democratic Primary, Will Face Cruz
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Colin Allred won the Democratic Senate primary, NBC and ABC said, besting a crowded field of candidates to take on Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November.
Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since the 1990s.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
