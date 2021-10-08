Central Bankers Are Spooked by Signs That Inflation Is Lingering for Longer
Many central banks are starting to withdraw the emergency stimulus they introduced to fend off last year’s pandemic recession.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Many central banks are starting to withdraw the emergency stimulus they introduced to fend off last year’s pandemic recession.
The runway for higher Treasury yields has cleared as traders see it as a sure thing that the Federal Reserve will start to normalize monetary policy next month as the economy improves and inflationary threats build.
The first pill to treat Covid-19 is on its way and vaccine producers are rolling out booster shots in wealthy countries. For investors, the next stage of the pandemic means a tougher landscape for stockpicking.
California Governor Gavin Newsom frequently touts that his state is the leader in cutting-edge manufacturing and green technology. Now one of the most recognizable companies in those fields is taking its headquarters elsewhere.
For a sense of the seemingly unstoppable spread of cryptocurrencies, consider the latest strategy of Malaysian mall and property developer Hatten Land Ltd.
Oct 8, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Allstate Corp. plans to sell its headquarters building, marking the U.S. finance industry’s firmest endorsement yet of the desire to offer hybrid work after the pandemic.
With many employees choosing to work remotely, the insurance giant will sell its offices in Northbrook, Illinois, according to an emailed statement Friday. The complex in a Chicago suburb has several buildings that total 1.9 million square feet on a 186-acre (75 hectares), Allstate has said in regulatory filings.
“Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” said Tammy Kotula, a spokeswoman for Allstate. “As a result, we will sell our office in Northbrook but plan to keep a significant presence in the Chicago area.”
Most of the biggest U.S. banks have spent much of the summer cajoling staffers back into towers. Allstate -- with nearly 42,000 employees -- is joining the raft of smaller financial firms that are embracing remote work on a permanent basis after the pandemic.
Capital One Financial Corp. has said it will designate Mondays and Fridays as firm-wide remote-working days even after it reopens offices sometime next year. Synchrony Financial has told employees they can work from home forever if they’d like.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.