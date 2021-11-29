Landlords Are Less Likely to Reply to Applicants with Black and Latino Names
The largest study of its kind to date found persistent bias against non-White renters.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The largest study of its kind to date found persistent bias against non-White renters.
Omicron’s arrival may have lifted healthcare stocks and hobbled shares of travel companies, but as the dust settles analysts are sounding a note of cautious optimism.
(Bloomberg) -- Allstate Corp. reached an agreement to sell the majority of its headquarters campus for $232 million to Dermody Properties as the insurer adjusts to shifting workplace behavior brought on by the pandemic.
A forward-looking gauge of U.S. home purchases rebounded in October to a 10-month high, signaling steady housing demand despite growing affordability concerns among many prospective buyers.
(Bloomberg) -- The news was bad and about to get worse. Property developer China Evergrande Group appeared to be buckling under its massive debt load and investors were headed for the door. For Ashmore Group Plc, though, it looked like a buying opportunity.
6h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Allstate Corp. reached an agreement to sell the majority of its headquarters campus for $232 million to Dermody Properties as the insurer adjusts to shifting workplace behavior brought on by the pandemic.
The company announced the agreement in a statement Monday, after disclosing plans to sell the Northbrook, Illinois, property last month. The deal is set to be completed next year, according to the statement.
“Allstate is selling the property as employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” the insurer said in the statement. “The company plans to keep a significant presence in the Chicago area, including its existing office space in downtown Chicago.”
In an interview earlier this month, Allstate Chief Financial Officer Mario Rizzo described the sale as one of a number of cost-saving moves taken as the company wrestles with inflation and continues to embark on a transformation engineered by Chief Executive Officer Tom Wilson.
Rizzo emphasized that the decision was motivated in large part by employee feedback, but he acknowledged that it would also help the company trim expenses.
Allstate moved into the location in 1967.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.