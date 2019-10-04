(Bloomberg) -- Online brokerage Ally Invest is eliminating commissions on U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs and options trades, joining larger rivals in making the move this week.

The firm’s per trade price of $4.95 will end on Oct. 9, the company said Friday in a statement. Clients trading options will pay a contract fee of 50 cents.

The move shows the intensifying competition to lure retail investors who gravitate toward the cheapest offerings. Charles Schwab Corp., TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. and E*Trade Financial Corp. each slashed trading fees this week to zero.

Ally Invest is a unit of Ally Financial Inc., an online investment firm with assets of $180.4 billion as of June 30.

