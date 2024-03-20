(Bloomberg) -- An ally of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is likely to win a presidential election as the European Union nation starts voting this weekend, a poll released Wednesday showed.

Peter Pellegrini, who like Fico is against providing military aid to Ukraine and favors normalizing ties with Moscow, would face Ivan Korcok, a former foreign minister, in a run-off for the post, according to the survey, which was conducted by the Ipsos pollster for the Dennik N newspaper.

The first round of the presidential election will be held on March 23, with a runoff between the top two candidates scheduled for April 6.

The presidency in NATO member state Slovakia is a largely ceremonial role but the holder of the office has the authority to veto legislation and appoint government officials, judges and central bankers, acting as a check on governmental powers.

In contrast with President Zuzana Caputova, who chose not to seek reelection amid persistent political pressure from Fico, Pellegrini aligns with some of the premier’s controversial proposals, including measures seen by critics as curbing the fight against corruption.

Fico himself returned to power in Slovakia last year, pledging to halt military assistance to Kyiv and mend ties with Moscow, echoing the politics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A total of 37.5% of respondents signaled they would vote for Pellegrini in the first ballot this Saturday, compared with 36.3% for Korcok, who opposes Fico’s policy and approach to the rule of law, the Ipos poll showed.

Pellegrini is projected to secure victory in the second round of voting with 54.5% support, compared with Korcok’s 45.5%, according to the survey, which was conducted between March 16-19 and covered 1,009 respondents.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.