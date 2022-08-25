(Bloomberg) -- Alma, a mental-health startup that helps therapists manage their practices and contract with insurers, raised $130 million from backers including private equity firm Thoma Bravo and Cigna Corp.’s venture capital arm, the company said.

The deal values Alma at about $800 million, according to a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

A growing number of investor-backed startups are trying to meet rising demand for mental-health treatment, a trend that was amplified by the pandemic. Harry Ritter, the physician who founded Alma in 2017, said the company seeks to enable solo practitioners to sustain their practices and join major insurance networks.

“How can we help these amazing humans, who are mostly small business owners, be more successful in the modern health-care system?” he said.

Mental-health providers pay a fee to join Alma, and the company also gets transaction fees on the patient visits it facilitates. Alma has signed up 8,000 mental-health professionals and has agreements with insurers including Cigna and units of CVS Health Corp. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. that therapists can access.

Historically it’s been difficult to get mental health care covered by health plans. Insurers sometimes put limits on mental health care that don’t apply to other medical care, and their directories of providers can be notoriously inaccurate, making it hard to find clinicians accepting new patients. Many practitioners only take patients who can pay cash.

Insurers are undergoing a “foundational shift in attitude toward and appreciation of the importance of mental health care,” Ritter said.

Health insurance companies are turning to Alma to expand their supply of mental-health professionals. Cigna’s customers “need more care in the behavioral health space than is currently easily accessible in the marketplace,” said Tom Richards, who leads Cigna Ventures.

Optum Ventures, part of UnitedHealth, is also an investor in Alma. With the new funding, the company has raised about $220 million to date.

Startup Scrutiny

The rapid growth of online mental-health startups has brought scrutiny of some of their practices. Companies including Cerebral Inc. and Done have been cut off by some pharmacies and insurers over concerns about how their clinicians prescribe controlled substances. While Alma has some doctors and nurse practitioners on its platform who can prescribe medication, prescriptions are handled outside the platform and the company doesn’t dispense medications, Ritter said.

Ross Devor, a partner at Thoma Bravo, described Alma as a “three-sided marketplace” that benefits patients, clinicians and insurers. The technology matches patients with clinicians more effectively and can “capture data around outcomes that will elevate the care payers fund and, hopefully, reduce their overall cost of care” as access to behavioral health care expands, he said in an email.

Ritter, a veteran of insurer Oscar Health, founded Alma with the goal of providing shared physical spaces for therapists to meet with patients along with software and a community to support their businesses. Alma had just opened its second space in New York City when Covid shut down in-person visits.

Mental health care swiftly moved online and largely stayed there. While hardly any behavioral health care was delivered online in the US before Covid, about 40% of outpatient visits for mental-health and substance-use disorders were virtual during the first months of the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. That proportion only diminished slightly in the year that followed.

Alma closed its physical spaces during the pandemic, losing about 65% of its revenue, Ritter said. Now 90% of sessions booked through Alma are virtual.

Ayana Ali, a licensed clinical social worker in Brooklyn, New York, had a part-time therapy practice for 16 years but always held other jobs. When her position at a labor union was eliminated in January, she took her practice full-time. Ali said it was only possible because of Alma.

The company enabled her to accept insurance for the first time. It also connected her with patients in her focus area: professional women of color dealing with severe anxiety or pregnancy loss.

“Alma provides opportunities for you to exist in your niche in a way that I’ve not seen before,” Ali said.

