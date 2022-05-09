(Bloomberg) -- Almost 10 million Britons were forced to cut back on food or missed meals entirely last month, according to new research that highlights the devastating impact of the nation’s cost of living crisis.

Data from The Food Foundation showed 7.3 million adults, and 2.6 million children, now live in households that had gone without food or could not physically get it in the past month. That compares with 4.7 million adults in January, a rise of nearly 60%.

The charity flagged the failure of welfare benefits to keep pace with inflation as a key factor. For some, the crisis is even more acute. Almost 5% of households, comprising 2.4 million adults, had not eaten for a whole day because they couldn’t afford or get access to food, the survey showed. In total, almost 20% of children are experiencing food poverty.

The Food Foundation said it expects food insecurity to jump further in coming months as higher energy bills and a tax hike cut deeper into incomes. The warning Monday comes days after the Bank of England forecast inflation in excess of 10%, causing after-tax real incomes to drop both this year and next.

“The extremely rapid rise in food insecurity since January points to a catastrophic situation for families,” said Anna Taylor, executive director of The Food Foundation. “The situation is rapidly turning from an economic crisis to a health crisis. Food banks cannot possibly be expected to solve this. The government needs to realize the boat is sinking for many families and it needs to be fixed.”

YouGov Plc surveyed almost 10,700 adults online between April 22 and April 29. The findings were then analyzed by The Food Foundation and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

