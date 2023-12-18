(Bloomberg) -- Criminal barrister Paul Prior has defended and prosecuted some of the most serious sexual offense trials in England over the past 20 years. In April he is scheduled to represent at trial one of two people accused of a sexual assault that was first reported in 2019. A delay of almost five years.

Such lengthy time lags, says Prior, used to be unusual. Now they are common even for cases deemed among the most urgent in the system. And for victims, defendants, witnesses, lawyers and court officials the backlog is getting ever longer. Fewer court sessions, plus the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which led to the suspension of jury trials, combined with a lack of specialist rape and serious sexual offense barristers have exacerbated the situation meaning that nobody was available to represent Prior’s defendant until April, and even that might get pushed back.

“They can’t really plan for the future until the trial is settled,” said Prior of the two defendants. “They have to declare any pending proceedings if or when they apply for anything of significance. Their lives are on hold.”

Lengthy court backlogs are a symptom of a criminal justice system that appears to be at breaking point. The crown courts of England and Wales, which deal with the most serious offenses, are buckling under a record backlog of almost 67,000 cases, a figure that has doubled since 2019, according to government data. Almost 9,800 of those prosecutions involve sexual offenses including rape. At the same time the number of barristers leaving the profession has risen — with more than 16.5% fewer practicing than in 2010, prisons are overcrowded and courts are being closed because of crumbling buildings.

The deterioration in public services from the National Health Service to public transport and schools — blamed by many on austerity policies introduced since 2010 — has contributed to a collapse in support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, which trails the opposition Labour Party by around 20 points ahead of an election that must be held before January 2025. And although few voters will be motivated by the state of the justice system at the next election, many care about crime and what politicians promise to do about it.

For Prior there are fundamental failings that should be addressed: “We need to be honest about where we are, how we've got there and how we are going to fix it,” he said. “It can't be fixed by simply passing a law. There are not enough barristers to do this work. The bar has been contracting since 2010.”

Trust in the System

The human cost of such delays is incalculable. One woman said she remembers being told — on the eve of the trial of four men accused of raping her — that it had been postponed for a further year after a challenge by the defense team. The woman, who asked that her real name not be used given the sensitivity of the case, said the postponement was the most devastating part of the experience. The case had already dragged on for four years. “The challenge for me has been accepting the hopelessness of the criminal justice system,” she said.

When the case did come to trial this summer the four men were acquitted. The complainant believes her evidence in court was impacted by the delay. “I was ready to advocate for myself strongly,” she added, “and the adrenaline drop I experienced after the delay was psychologically extremely challenging.”

The knock-on effects can be devastating not only for the mental health of individuals, but also for trust in the system. A survey by the national Victims’ Commissioner in 2021 found that fewer than half of crime victims would report an offense again based on their experiences of the justice system.

“It’s very rare, from our experience working with victims, that the case goes ahead on the day it’s meant to go ahead,” said Claire Waxman, London’s first victims’ commissioner who was recruited in 2017 to try and improve the treatment of crime victims in the capital. Her team was involved in supporting the anonymous complainant. “If you leave people four, five years in that space, the trauma becomes very complex and much more difficult to treat and work through afterwards.”

In sexual offense cases the biggest delay comes between a crime being reported and someone being charged. On average that takes about 439 days or 63 weeks. But many people wait much longer. In these circumstances victims often “decide they just want to move on with their lives” and drop out of the process, particularly in rape and sexual assault cases, said Nick Davies, program director at the Institute for Government think-tank. There’s a high risk, too, of memories fading and vital evidence being lost, he added.

In 2021, the government apologized to victims of rape and sexual assault in a major report called the “Rape Review” which found there had been a “significant decline” in charges and prosecutions of sexual assault over the previous five years. “These are trends of which we are deeply ashamed,” the report said. In an update this summer, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said the government was making “significant progress.”

Still, charity Rape Crisis said in June 2023 that while there were some “green shoots” of positive change, rates of charging, prosecution and conviction still fell short of the government's targets.

For its critics, the delays are yet more evidence of the government’s failure to get a grip on deep-rooted issues in core public services after a decade of austerity policies.

“The government is in trouble because of a general sense that things in Britain don't work,” said Adam Drummond, head of political and social research at polling company Opinium, “and fixing that will require major change.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party and a former director of public prosecutions, has pledged to restore basic services, an attempt to tap into the frustrations of voters, if he wins the election.

The “courts system has had to take a backseat to other public services that people encounter more frequently like the NHS, schools and transport,” added Drummond.

The government has sought to address people’s concerns on crime by increasing sentences for the worst offenders, but the system of processing and detention is bursting at the seams. England and Wales has the highest per capita imprisonment rate in western Europe, according to the World Prison Brief, an online database.

As of Dec. 1 the prison population in England and Wales stood at 87,560, just over 1,400 places below capacity, with many prisoners held in cramped conditions. Prison officer numbers have fallen with a 26% cut in frontline staff between 2010 and 2017, a decline that has since been partially reversed, but the government is still looking to hire another 5,000 people by the mid-2020s.

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice, the government department responsible for the courts and prisons system, projects that the prison population will grow by as much as 20% to 106,300 by 2027 due in part to longer sentences and increased arrest rates.

“If you want more people to be convicted, if you want more people to go to prison, then you have to resource those parts of the system,” said Davies, adding that the courts and prisons need to be reformed alongside policing and probation rather than as separate entities. “Otherwise it is going to be the worst of all worlds.”

‘Much more needs to be done’

Even before the pandemic the backlog was growing, a byproduct of a government limit on the number of court sitting days in 2019-20 designed to reduce costs. The delays were exacerbated by Covid-19 and then a series of rolling strikes by criminal barristers, held over five months in 2022 over funding and fees including juniors who earn below the minimum wage, further disrupted thousands of cases.

Current funding is not enough to return the backlog — defined as outstanding cases measured on a quarterly basis — to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the government’s spending review period in April 2025, Davies added. “On current spending plans, it will get even worse after the next election.”

“Over the last couple of years we've seen a perfect storm with Covid, we've then had the action taken by the Criminal Barristers Association in terms of strike action and then what we've also seen since 2015 is a government reduction in sitting days,” said Rebecca Banwell-Moore, research fellow in criminology at Nottingham University. Trial dates can now be repeatedly postponed and sometimes on the day itself, she said, which can cause victims “a lot of anxiety, you can’t have closure.”

The Ministry of Justice said it is prosecuting more adult rape cases than in 2010, when the Conservative Party came to power as part of a coalition. “But we know much more needs to be done,” said a spokesperson, “which is why we’ve launched a 24/7 victim support line, have extended unlimited sitting days for the third year in a row so Crown Courts can operate at maximum capacity, are quadrupling funding for specialist support services and introducing laws to ensure rapists spend their entire sentence behind bars.”

Yet the backlogs are getting longer. The department was “one of the worst-hit in terms of cuts to its capital budget from 2010 onwards,” Davies said. “You can absolutely see that now in the quality of court buildings and their IT.” Read more: Britain’s Crumbling Courts Fight Fleas, Sewage and Budget Cuts

Harrow Crown Court in northwest London is temporarily closed after potentially dangerous concrete was found in the building this summer, and there are numerous reports of squalid working conditions, freezing temperatures, leaking roofs and rat infestations across the court estate.

The Labour Party has vowed to bring in “specialist rape courts,” using existing space in crown courts, to speed up trials. If it wins the election the party has also said it would introduce legal advocates for rape victims so they are better informed throughout the process.

“With the courts backlog at record highs, rape victims are waiting more than two years to get to trial — this is simply not good enough,” Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s shadow justice secretary, told Bloomberg. “It isn’t just a further trauma to victims who have already been through too much, it is hindering justice when we witness 62% of rape survivors dropping out of their cases.”

Waxman has called for specialist courts to fast-track serious sexual offenses including rape so that victims can get justice more quickly and urged the authorities to provide “sustainable” funding for the court system. But she also believes a royal commission — a public inquiry — is needed into the criminal justice system, as promised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019, to enable fundamental reform.

“Cases are being pulled or adjourned because we don't have enough prosecution lawyers, enough judges — it is a chronically underfunded justice system, it's been chronically underfunded for well over a decade and unfortunately this is what will happen as a result,” she said.

“They’ve tried to put sticking plasters,” Waxman added, “over a sinking ship.”

