(Bloomberg) -- Airlines and passengers over parts of Asia have been grounded as Typhoon Mangkhut arrives in Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong province.

According to the Hong Kong Airport Authority, 889 flights have been canceled today because of the storm. The city’s Airport Express train and bus service have also been suspended.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said in a statement that it was expecting “severe disruptions” and won’t resume operations until 4 a.m Monday. The airline has canceled more than 400 flights. Cathay Dragon and Hong Kong Airlines also grounded their fleets on Sunday.

Hong Kong International Airport said ferry services between the airport and all of the Pearl River Delta ports had been suspended until further notice.

AirAsia Group Bhd said service disruption was expected to continue through Monday. It canceled all flights to and from Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shantou, and axed 29 flights on Saturday.

Philippine Airlines Inc. is scrapping 10 international flights on Sunday.

Hong Kong issued its highest storm warning as the typhoon’s top winds declined to about 167 kilometers per hour (103 mph), from 195 kph earlier, according to the U.S. Navy and Air Force’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii.

