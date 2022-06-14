Almost Half-Million Midwest Homes Without Power in Wake of Storm

(Bloomberg) -- More than 470,000 homes and businesses are without power across the US Midwest after powerful windstorms roared through the region.

Most of the outages are in Ohio, where more than 300,000 customers are in the dark, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility websites. Indiana has 49,000 outages. West Virginia has 58,000.

Thunderstorms rolled through the region early Tuesday, packing winds of 70 miles (113 kilometers) per hour in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms ushered in stiflingly-hot weather. Columbus is forecast to hit 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 Celsius) Tuesday. Chicago will be 98.

The region’s grid operator, PJM Interconnection LLC, issued a hot-weather alert to power-plant and transmission-line operators to ensure equipment is ready to cope with high demand.

