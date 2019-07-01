Almost half of all cars sold in Norway in 2019 are electric cars

Booming sales of Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 meant that 45 per cent of all cars sold in the first half of this year in Norway were electric.

That’s up from 31 per cent share in 2018. Tesla’s Model 3 accounted for 13.5 per cent of all new cars registered in the first six months, according to data released by the Norwegian Information Council for Road Traffic (OFV) on Monday.

The sale of petrol-fueled cars declined about 29 per cent compared to the same period last year.