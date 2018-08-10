(Bloomberg) -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. won approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a first-of-its-class treatment for a peripheral nerve disease caused by a potentially fatal condition called hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, or hATTR.

While the condition, which can damage the nerves and heart, affects about 50,000 people worldwide, the drug, Onpattro, will have restrictions under the FDA approval on which patients are eligible to use it. The guidelines from the FDA focus on patients who already have peripheral nerve damage from the genetic condition.

The indication is narrower than some had hoped for, with investors wanting regulators to clear a broader use of the drug to prevent people with the genetic condition from developing damage in the first place.

Alnylam shares were halted in New York ahead of the FDA announcement. Analysts have estimated the drug, which will be marketed as Onpattro, will have sales of $24 million this year and more than $1 billion by 2023, though the restrictions in the FDA level may limit the market. Shares of partner Arbutus Biopharma Corp., which will get royalties on sales, sank as much as 10 percent intraday.

Other drugmakers studying potential medicines in the amyloidosis space include partners Ions Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. as well as Pfizer Inc., and Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.

