Along the 7 Line in Queens, a New Democratic Politics Is Born

(Bloomberg) -- The multi-ethnic corridor that runs along the No. 7 subway line from Elmhurst to Jackson Heights in Queens is the heart of what may be a new Democratic politics.

The sidewalks crowded Wednesday with shoppers and customers in barber shops, pharmacies, restaurants and bodegas were the launching pad for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s insurgent candidacy, one that unseated congressman Joe Crowley in New York’s Democratic primary the night before and shook the party to its foundations.

John Moore, 79, a retired military officer who was washing his clothes in a laundromat, said he intended to vote for Ocasio-Cortez and changed his mind at the last moment to vote for Crowley -- a move he regrets.

“Crowley’s been around for 20 years; he had the seniority and the experience and I went with that,” Moore said. “As soon as I left the booth I regretted my vote. I liked her because she’s all about hope and change and I liked the energy she put out. We really need a change and I think that’s why she won.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina, toppled Crowley by winning about 58 percent of the vote, according to the New York Times. That sent the former Bernie Sanders campaign organizer on her way to becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress, reflecting a demographic and ideological shift in one corner of a party recovering from a 2016 election that swept it from power in Washington.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, ran on an unabashedly leftist platform of Medicare for all, a federal jobs guarantee, making housing a human right, gun control, ending private prisons, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and tuition-free public college.

"We have to stick to the message: What are we proposing to the American people? Not, ‘What are we fighting against?’" Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Wednesday. "We understand that we’re under an antagonistic administration, but what is the vision that is going to earn and deserve the support of working-class Americans? And we need to be explicit in that vision and legislation, not just ‘better.’"

"I think that’s really the path forward," she added. "Getting into Twitter fights with the president is not exactly I think where we’re going to find progress as a nation."

Crowley on Twitter congratulated Ocasio-Cortez and said he would support her and all Democrats in November.

“The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx,” Crowley posted. “If we don’t win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love.”

Turnout was about 12 percent in the district, which covers Queens and part of the Bronx and is one of the most ethnically diverse in New York City. Of 332,000 registered voters, 222,000 are Democrats. Hispanics make up 54 percent of the Democrats, according to Jerry Skurnik, a Democratic political consultant who specializes in voter demographics.

Storefronts are in Spanish and English. The area’s Latinos mostly come from Ecuador, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Colombia, with a smattering from Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Venezuela, Puerto Rico. El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Those who voted for Ocasio-Cortez said they liked her energy, and they supported her unambiguous support for universal Medicare, free tuition and more open immigration policies.

“She was very nice and spoke well and had a lot of ideas that made me feel she was for immigrants," said Maria Llumiquinga, 63, who came from Ecuador 28 years ago, as she stood on the sidewalk selling merchandise ranging from fresh-baked pretzels to costume jewelry and women’s scarves.

Sandy Needham, 74, who immigrated from the U.K. 28 years ago, said he voted “for the lady.”

“The Democratic Party needs an almighty kick in the ass and this was one way to give it to them,” Needham said. “‘I hate Trump’ isn’t a policy.”

Marilyn Guaman, 20, a Queens College student who was walking with her mother and their dog along 37th Avenue, voted for Ocasio-Cortez.

“She’s the only one who wouldn’t take money from Wall Street or the big corporations or the rich,” Guaman said. “She promised to fight for health insurance, college tuition help. These are all the things we want here.”

At Tu Farmacia Latina on 37th Avenue, Ali Jafferey, 31, a U.S.-born pharmacist whose parents are from India, said the people who chose Ocasio-Cortez knew what they were voting for. "They knew they were voting for a progressive socialist. That was clear."

Jose Ramirez, 35, an apartment service worker who was born in the U.S. with parents from the Dominican Republic, said his brother, who lives in Manhattan, outside the district, insisted he vote for Ocasio-Cortez.

“She stands for free health insurance, getting rid of ICE,” he said. “My brother kept telling me to vote for her and I’m glad I did.”

