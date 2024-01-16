(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said her own experience of breast cancer helped her understand the “extraordinary” potential of AI in healthcare.

Porat said after learning about progress Google made in early metastatic breast cancer detection with AI, she called her own oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and asked: “Is this really as important as I hope?”

Porat’s oncologist told her it was the only technology that could democratize healthcare, she recalled, in an interview with David Rubenstein at Bloomberg House at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

“It’s the only way that oncologists everywhere, radiologists everywhere, all of the medical profession, has the ability to leverage the insight that AI will give you through reviewing a million scans,” she said.

Since the public launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, there has been a wave of investment from the world’s largest technology companies into AI. Microsoft Corp has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, while Amazon.com Inc. has committed as much as $4 billion to rival lab Anthropic.

As part of an effort to avoid falling behind in the AI race, Alphabet merged its DeepMind and Google Brain AI research units in April 2023 and has been incorporating generative AI into all of its products. The company has also been looking for places to cut costs to free up resources, and is laying off hundreds of people working on its digital assistant, hardware and engineering teams, Bloomberg reported last week.

Porat said the company was focused on “durably re-engineering the cost base” with a “more measured” approach to hiring.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.