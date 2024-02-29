(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have been unable to agree on what changes to the Google Play Store would settle their dispute over the fees mobile app developers are required to pay.

A San Francisco jury in December sided with the maker of the popular Fortnite game and concluded that Google Play unlawfully abused its power in the fees it charges developers and other practices that stifle competition.

US District Judge James Donato asked the companies to try to reach a settlement that would resolve Epic’s antitrust allegations. But in a filing late Wednesday, lawyers for Alphabet and Epic notified the judge they were at an “impasse.”

Donato said in January that if no agreement is reached, he’ll hold a hearing in mid-March. The judge signaled that he wants input from expert economists.

