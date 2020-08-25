(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google appointed Halimah DeLaine Prado, a company veteran and one of the technology giant’s most senior black executives, as general counsel.

DeLaine Prado’s promotion will likely be welcomed by black employees at the company who have been pushing for more diversity.

Earlier this year, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai committed to increase leadership representation of all underrepresented groups by 30% by 2025.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.