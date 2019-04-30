(Bloomberg) -- Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt had about $9 billion wiped from their net worths in early trading Tuesday after Alphabet Inc. reported slowing ad sales.

The company tumbled the most in almost seven years after first-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates. Revenue from Google advertising rose 15 percent, the slowest pace since 2015.

Before today, the trio had added a combined $24 billion to their fortunes in 2019, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

