(Bloomberg) -- John Krafcik, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo division, is stepping down from his role and will remain an adviser to the autonomous-driving business, according to a memo.

“After five and a half exhilarating years leading this team, I’ve decided to depart from my CEO role with Waymo and kick-off new adventures,” Krafcik said in the memo, which was obtained by Bloomberg. “To start, I’m looking forward to a refresh period, reconnecting with old friends and family, and discovering new parts of the world.”

