Alphabet sales top analysts' estimates; calming growth concerns

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) reported revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, calming concern about slowing growth at the heart of the largest digital advertising company.

The Google parent said second-quarter sales, excluding payments to partners, came in at US$31.71 billion,. Analysts were looking for US$30.84 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Alphabet shares rose more than 6 per cent in extended trading.

Sales from Google’s own online properties, including Search and YouTube, climbed 18 per cent to US$27.34 billion.

That was a welcome relief from the first quarter of this year, when Google missed Wall Street revenue expectations and saw its shares plunge. The stock had lagged rivals this year on concern poor results might continue.

Google has grown at least 20 per cent for years by stuffing more ads into mobile search results, luring viewers to YouTube and automating the web’s complex advertising process. The company is investing heavily in new technology, such as cloud computing and a voice-controlled digital assistant, while experimenting with different ad formats.

Thursday’s results buy Google more time to pursue these growth initiatives, along with longer-term projects including driverless cars.

"We’re delivering strong growth," said Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet, said in a statement. "Our ongoing investments in compute capabilities and engineering talent reflect the compelling opportunities we see across the company."