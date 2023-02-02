17h ago
Alphabet to ‘Meaningfully’ Reduce Hiring Pace This Year
(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. will “meaningfully” slow its pace of hiring in 2023, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said.
The severance charge for the job cuts will range from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion and will be reflected in this quarter’s results, Porat said on the company’s earnings call Thursday.
Google’s parent made its largest job cuts just last month — 6% of its global workforce, or 12,000 jobs.
Alphabet’s headcount rose in the past quarter, reaching 190,234, but the recent round of layoffs was not included in this figure. Porat said a majority of the hires were for technical roles.
