(Bloomberg) -- AlphaSimplex Group’s Kathryn Kaminski says her firm closed out a more than two-year short bet against US bonds, with its model signaling that it’s starting to become a time to buy as the market emerges from its worst rout in decades.

“Trend signals have finally turned long,” Kaminski told Bloomberg Television in an interview Thursday. “I think this is an epic signal for the market because we have been short for nine quarters. This has been one of the longest shorts in trend following history, over the last twenty to forty years.”

This shift comes after bonds rallied strongly in the last two months of 2023 as traders stepped up bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year as inflation and economic growth continue to slow. That drove Treasuries to a small annual gain following deep back-to-back losses in 2021 and 2022 as inflation surged and the Fed tightened monetary policy aggressively.

“This is important because it signals the end of the tightening cycle and it suggests we are going through a regime change and that we need to start looking at the next phase of the bond market,” said Kaminski, who in early November had said the short bond trend signal was weakening but hadn’t ended. “And for me, that’s looking for a steeper yield curve, and I’m trying to think about what is going to be the catalyst for that as the next phase of this phase.”

AlphaSimplex’s public mutual — the Virtus AlphaSimplex Managed Futures Strategy Fund — returned about 36% in 2022 as the bond market tumbled. But it lost about 10% in 2023 after the late-year rebound, according to the firm’s website. AlphaSimplex was acquired by Virtus Investment Partners Inc. last year.

The recent gains have driven 10-year Treasury yields to just under 4% from a 16-year high of 5.02% in October. Two-year yields, most closely tied to the outlook for Fed policy, trade at about 4.4%, down from their cycle high of 5.26% on Oct. 19.

Even so, the outlook for continued gains will hinge heavily on whether the market has overestimated how much the Fed will lower interest rates this year. And Kaminski said the strength of the buy signals in the firm’s models aren’t very strong.

“Right now they are still rather muted, but I think the key that we are going to have to watch is how fast are cuts coming,” Kaminski said. “I also think we have to be a little bit nervous too. We need to watch what’s happening with the supply of Treasuries to look at the end of the curve and what’s happening there as we try to navigate this year. This is going to be the year to watch the shape of the curve.”

Treasury yields rose Thursday after robust jobs data sparked doubts about how soon and deeply the Fed will ease policy, prompting swaps traders to trim their rate-cut bets. Technology stocks slumped Thursday and the US dollar appreciated.

“We’ve hit the inflection point and we’ve started moving toward longer signals especially in most asset classes, particularly equities,” Kaminski said. “We’ve also seen very strong short signals in the US dollar. So we’ve really seen that inflation trade that we were seeing for pretty much two years dissipate. We are moving toward a new trend.”

