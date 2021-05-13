(Bloomberg) -- Alphawave IP Group Plc sank as much as 15% after a 856 million-pound ($1.2 billion) initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, as the semiconductor firm makes its debut amid an investor rotation out of pricier growth stocks on inflation concerns.

Shares were trading at 350 pence as of 8:18 a.m. in London, down from the IPO price of 410 pence a share, which was in the upper half of an initial range. Based on the offer price, the company has a market value of 3.1 billion pounds.

The Canadian company, which provides high-speed connectivity solutions for semiconductors, raised 360 million pounds, while existing shareholders accounted for the rest, according to a statement Thursday. If there’s sufficient demand, underwriters may place as many as 31.3 million additional shares.

The listing comes as the U.S. Nasdaq 100 benchmark is set for its worst weekly drop since October, with investors exiting tech stocks on concerns that inflation and possible higher interest rates will eat into future profits. Still, this is a also a key time for the global semiconductor industry, which is facing major chip shortages.

“With IPOs, timing is everything and Alphawave launches onto the market on a tide of demand for semiconductors, with shortages of chips disrupting production of cars and electronic goods across the world,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, wrote in a note.

Founded in Toronto in 2017, Alphawave makes technology to improve semiconductor power efficiency and speed, with its technology used to push data over networks. London once had a strong set of listed chip firms, but a number of them have left the market. ARM Group, previously the U.K.’s flagship publicly traded semiconductor company, delisted in 2016 after a takeover by SoftBank Group Corp., while Imagination Technologies Group Plc was also acquired by a foreign investor.

Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators, while BMO Capital Markets is joint bookrunner.

