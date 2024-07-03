(Bloomberg) -- Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is confident the team can move past its current struggles, and is keen to race alongside Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

“I would love it,” Gasly said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, when asked whether he would like to have Sainz as a teammate. “I want the fastest guy available on the market. It’s no surprise that Carlos Sainz is the most competitive guy available out there.”

Alpine, owned by Renault SA, said earlier this month it had signed a new multi-year contract with Gasly, while current teammate Esteban Ocon will be leaving the team at the end of the season. Sainz recently told reporters he wants to take his time to make the next step in his career.

Alpine’s Formula 1 team is currently eighth out of ten in the F1 Constructor Standings with only nine points. It’s been a disappointment for a team with ambitions targets. Last year, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and AC Milan owner RedBird Capital Partners took a stake that valued the business at $900 million.

“It hasn’t been the easiest start to the season,” Gasly said. Still, “the team has done incredible work, we’ve been scoring points in the last four races, we’re having good momentum.”

The setbacks have prompted speculation that Renault may sell the Alpine Formula 1 team, a possibility that Gasly dismissed.

“Alpine is definitely not up for sale,” said the Frenchman, who is in his second season with the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

The company last month hired Flavio Briatore as Renault Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo’s executive adviser. Briatore was a former manager of the Benetton Formula One racing team, which became Renault F1 in 2002. He was initially handed a life ban by the governing body Federation Internationale de l’Automobile in 2009 following a race-fixing scandal. A French court later overturned the ruling.

“I saw Flavio for the first time in Barcelona in his Alpine role,” Gasly said, referring to the Formula 1 race that took place in Spain on June 23. “He is extremely motivated. He’s got huge experience, a lot of connections in the F1 world. He wants to see Alpine right at the top. We share the same ambitions.”

Formula 1 will be changing its rules in 2026, and there’s been speculation that Alpine may end up buying engines from another manufacturer.

“My preferred option is the fastest engine available,” Gasly said when asked about a possible engine deal.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.