ALS Drug From Biogen Could Become First to Target Genetic Cause of Disease

(Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. said US regulators agreed to review its experimental drug for a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a development that could help the company regain its footing after a damaging controversy over its Alzheimer’s disease therapy.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to review the company’s application for approval of tofersen could lead to the approval of the first treatment that directly targets a known genetic cause of the neurodegenerative disease, Biogen said in a statement Tuesday.

The agency set a Jan. 25 deadline for making a decision and told Biogen it expects to hold a meeting of outside advisers to evaluate the application, the company said.

Biogen has been reeling from the federal government’s decision to restrict coverage for its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, which was approved by the FDA last year. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is searching for a new chief executive officer and has announced $1 billion in cost cuts after largely halting marketing of the drug, which it spent years developing.

“If this were to be approved, it would be the first therapeutic that targeted the underlying known genetic case of a form of ALS,” said Toby Ferguson, a vice president who heads Biogen’s neuromuscular-disease development. In ALS, motor neurons that control the muscles gradually die, progressively paralyzing people. While a handful of drugs are approved for treatment, there is no cure, and people typically die in three to five years.

Mutant Version

Biogen’s drug, tofersen, treats aims a form of ALS caused by a mutant version of a protein called SOD1. About 330 people in the US with ALS have a gene mutation that produces the bad SOD1 protein, Biogen said.

The push for approval could prove controversial. Tofersen failed to meet its primary goal of slowing functional decline in a phase 3 study, according to results announced last October. After that, Biogen continued studying the drug as part of an extension study and reported in June that people who had received the drug early on had less functional and respiratory decline than those who got it later because they had originally been on a placebo.

While the number of people involved is small, an approval could set a precedent paving the way for authorizations for other ALS drugs in testing at Biogen and elsewhere. Biogen is seeking approval under a special accelerated pathway based on the drug’s ability to lower a blood marker of nerve-cell death. Biogen’s trials showed that tofersen lowers levels of both the bad SOD1 protein and a protein called neurofilament that is an indicator of neuronal damage.

‘Quickly Fatal’

While the accelerated approval pathway has been widely used for years for cancer drugs, it isn’t as common in neurology. When the FDA used the accelerated process to approve Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s in 2021, after phase 3 studies produced contradictory results as to whether it slowed cognitive decline, it led to controversy.

In an interview, Biogen’s Ferguson said that a rare genetic disease such as SOD1 ALS isn’t parallel to a common ailment like Alzheimer’s. In addition to being rare, “it is quickly fatal in many cases,” Ferguson said. “We think that in these rare fatal diseases you have to keep the patients in mind as you move potential therapies forward.”

Adverse effects linked to tofersen include headache, falls and pain from the spinal injections involved in administering the drug. Serious neurologic events were reported in 6.7% of those who received the drug, Biogen said in its statement.

The FDA is under pressure to move faster to help get drugs for ALS on the market. Late last year, President Joe Biden signed a new law that requires the agency to develop an action plan for speeding drug development for ALS and other rare neuromuscular diseases.

