(Bloomberg) -- Alternative, high-frequency data show economic activity in a number of major advanced economies dropped steeply in the first weeks of November amid a stark rise in Covid-19 infections and expanding lockdown measures. The latest readings suggest the decline was particularly strong in Europe. France, Italy, Germany and the U.K. have seen activity fall sharply as lockdown restrictions take effect, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate data such as mobility, energy consumption and public transport usage

